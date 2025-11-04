Padres' Luis Arraez Linked to NL West Rival in Free Agency
There's no question that Luis Arraez is the most accomplished position player set to enter free agency for the San Diego Padres.
Arraez has been a fixture with the ballclub since being acquired from the Miami Marlins back in 2024. His bat-to-ball skills give the 28-year-old plenty of value in today's game — though he is a polarizing player due to a lack of power.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has Arraez listed as one of the top 20 available free agents within this class. Giving a full breakdown of the talented hitter, he considers the likes of the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants being ideal fits for Arraez as he potentially leaves San Diego and searches for a new spot.
"Arraez won three consecutive batting titles and made three All-Star teams with three clubs between 2022-24, hitting .328 with a .797 OPS during that three-year span," Feinsand writes. "His numbers dipped a little in 2025, as he hit .292 with a .719 OPS, but he still led the NL with 181 hits and ranked at the top of the league in whiff, strikeout and Squared-Up percentage, remaining one of the elite contact hitters in the game. Arraez’s below-average defense (-9 OAA) could cause some teams to look at him in a DH role, but he’ll be a solid presence in whatever lineup he winds up with."
At first glance, Arraez would seem like a very good fit in San Francisco. Even though it's a hitter's park, Arraez isn't much of a threat to hit homers. The Giants often struggle with putting the ball in play.
Arraez in theory would be a perfect archetype for a club that utilizes a small ball style. In fact, Arraez's ability to get on base makes him a potential difference-maker in a lineup with multiple run-producing threats (Willy Adames, Matt Chapman).
It's unknown as to whether San Diego plans on keeping Arraez with a respectable contract offer. Seeing him leave the Padres and ending up in the same division for a rival would not exactly be ideal.
The gap between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the rest of the division has seemingly widened. As such, the Padres could be in direct competition with the Giants for not only second place in the NL West, but also for a Wild Card playoff spot.
