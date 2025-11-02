Padres Predicted to Lose Dylan Cease to NL Powerhouse
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease is getting set to enter free agency, and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicts the right-hander will land with the Chicago Cubs in the offseason.
The Padres landed Cease in a trade with the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2024 season, and the right-hander had a great start with the Padres that season. He stayed healthy throughout the whole season — as he has done for the majority of his career — and maintained a 3.47 ERA through 33 starts.
The 2025 season didn't go quite as well for Cease, as his ERA rose to 4.55 in 32 starts and he allowed a career-high 21 home runs on the season. Cease did, however, manage to reach 215 strikeouts on the season — the fifth consecutive season he has reached that milestone.
With Cease's incredible medical record and high strikeout rate, he is sure to be an asset to whichever team lands him this offseason.
"A pitcher-friendly park like Wrigley, coupled with a Cubs team that over-performed in 2025, would be a perfect place for Cease to continue his career and chase that world title that has eluded him," wrote Beaston.
"That he would be a big part of that championship picture would only serve as a confidence boost and, perhaps, reintroduce him to the discussion surrounding the league's best starters.
"It is such a strong fit, at a position of need for the Cubs, that it almost makes too much sense for Chicago to go sign him as soon as they can."
Cease is likely to land a nine-figure contract this season, and the Padres will probably pass on him for a cheaper option in their rotation due to their already massive payroll. Spotrac values Cease at a six-year, $158.5 million contract, which would add another $26.4 million annually to the Padres' yearly bill if they were to bring him back.
With Cease and fellow starter Michael King both heading into the open market, though, the Padres have a lot of repairing to do when it comes to their starting rotation. The Padres will look to start striking deals as soon as possible to get their roster together for 2026.
