Padres' Michael King Reveals Critical Injury Update Amid Spring Training

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Michael King provided a critical injury update amid spring training.

“It was a fully healthy offseason, a normal offseason coming in,” King said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “… As soon as I got healthy, come like November 2, when I first started throwing, it was all systems go. Had zero setbacks. So I came into this camp really confident that I’m back to my normal self.”

King dealt with multiple injuries last season as he was limited to just 15 starts with a 3.44 ERA across 73.1 innings.

In May, he dealt with a shoulder nerve impingement that sidelined him for nearly three months of the season. King then returned, injury his knee and missed another month of the season before returning in September.

Despite making two stints on the injured list in 2025, the Padres re-signed King to three-year, $75 million deal in the hopes that the right-hander will have more durability this season and beyond.

That certainly appears to be the case based on King's recent remarks about the offseason and how he's feeling as of late. In 2024, the right-hander sported a 2.95 ERA with 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings.

If King remains healthy in 2026, he should be able to replicate a similar performance to his inaugural season in San Diego. King will be alongside right-handers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove in the Padres starting rotation this season.

While it hasn't officially been announced, it appears Randy Vásquez will be the Padres No. 4 starter by the end of spring. The final slot of the rotation, however, has yet to be filled.

The No. 5 starter remains somewhat of a mystery with Opening Day quickly approaching. There is currently no clear frontrunner, but some candidates include JP Sears, Germán Márquez, Walker Buehler, Triston McKenzie and Marco Gonzales.

The Padres will likely be using a five-man rotation this season, and the hope is that King will serve as the anchor for the unit. President of baseball operations A.J. Preller's biggest move of the offseason was ensuring King returned to the Padres.

Now, it's up to the right-hander to live up to those expectations as the Padres chase their first World Series title.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.