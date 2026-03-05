Padres' Sung-Mun Song Exited Thursday's Cactus League Game With Injury

San Diego Padres utility man Sung-Mun Song exited Thursday's Cactus League win over the Seattle Mariners with right oblique tightness.

Song injured his oblique shortly after signing with the Padres while taking batting practice, giving him a bit of a late start with the team. Nevertheless, he was able to get back into action during Cactus League play, but now seems to have suffered another flare-up.

Manager Craig Stammen called the move to remove him from the game "precautionary," per MLB.coms' AJ Cassavell.

Sung-Mun Song has tightness in his right oblique, the same oblique he injured during the offseason. Craig Stammen called his early exit today "precautionary." — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) March 5, 2026

Song hit his first home run of the Cactus League on Thursday, a towering solo home run to right field off All-Star right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo that started a 12-run inning for San Diego. He struck out later that inning before being pinch-hit for in the top of the third.

Sung-Mun Song is going to be a SUPER utility man for the Padres this year!!!pic.twitter.com/w5V5bDKbOa — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) March 5, 2026

Song is among the Padres hitters competing for one of the final bench spots. A spot on the Opening Day roster is seemingly Song's to lose considering he's impressed the team with his defense (and now his bat).

The Padres signed Song to a four-year, $15 million deal this offseason. The team is looking to turn the former Gold Glove award winner in the Korea Baseball Organization into a super utility man, having him play at shortstop for the first time in his professional career.

The Padres may also try him out in the outfield, but for now, they're focused on shortstop, where he started Thursday's game.

“Whenever [manager Craig Stammen] needs me to,” Song said earlier in spring training through interpreter Jun Yi when asked about playing shortstop or the outfield. “It’s going to be different playing in the outfield or at shortstop. But if the team needs me to play it, then I have to prepare for it.”

Song is currently hitting .250 this spring with one home run and an OPS of .806. The hope is that this flare-up isn't too serious, and he's able to get back into game action as soon as possible.

Players coming from the KBO tend to have an adjustment period as they face higher velocity than they're used to. Thus, spring training reps are crucial for Song both in the batter's box and out on the field as he tries to learn a new position.

With Xander Bogaerts out for the next couple weeks for the World Baseball Classic, Song will have ample opportunities to practice at shortstop. Hopefully, his oblique doesn't prevent him from doing that.

