Padres Manager Says Not Every Player Will Be Allowed to Challenge With ABS

Heading into the 2026 Major League Baseball season, there are some big rule changes being put into place. By far the most significant, however, has to do with the new Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System that the league has implemented.

Players will now have the opportunity to appeal the strike-zone judgments of the home-plate umpire for the first time. This should see a change in how the games are approached, and different teams will create strategies to get ahead of the curve.

Each team will start games with two challenges apiece, and if games go into extra innings, extra challenges will be awarded. This will be eligible to be used in the postseason as well, giving new life to how a baseball game can be called.

Teams will lose a challenge if the umpire’s call is confirmed. Otherwise, if a player is correct, the challenges are kept.

Padres manager Craig Stammen was recently asked whether there would be a plan in place to use the ABS Challenge System this year. He was also asked if certain players wouldn't be allowed to use a challenge.

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna tell you,” Stammen said with a laugh. “We’ve developed a little bit of a strategy — it’s not like earth shattering, but we’re gonna keep that internal in the clubhouse and hopefully we’ll be able to execute that strategy moving forward.”

For a long time, this has been a dream of fans, and now it will become a reality when the season kicks off on March 25. There may be a learning curve, but overall, this should help the game take the next step in terms of calls being correct.

Stammen is in his first season with the Padres, and there is a lot of pressure on him to win. San Diego may not be viewed the same as in previous years for multiple reasons, but the goal of this group is to still win a World Series.

Compared to how the Padres have been seen in recent years, this is a different mindset from the outside, and San Diego is determined to overcome the odds. Having a strong plan in place for ABS can help turn the tide — and if the Padres can navigate the changes well, it could bode well for them.

The Padres will have the first official chance to test out the new system when they take on the Detroit Tigers to open the year. San Diego will be facing off against reigning back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in front of the Petco Park faithful.

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