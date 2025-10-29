Padres' Managerial Search Gets Major Update
The San Diego Padres are still searching for their next manager, but began the second round of interviews for the vacant position earlier this week.
More news: Padres Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for Longtime Rival NL West Pitcher in Free Agency
The Padres hosted Albert Pujols for a number of hours, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
There is no clear list of candidates, but the Padres have reportedly narrowed down their options, which includes Pujols. Bench coach Brian Esposito and pitching coach Ruben Niebla were included in the first round of interviews.
The Padres seem to be prioritizing privacy in their managerial search as there is uncertainty regarding who has interviewed. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided more information on candidates to be the next Padres manager.
"Pujols, ex-Padres coach and current Cubs bench coach Ryan Flaherty, ex-Padre and current Rangers exec Nick Hundley, Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla, Padres scout and ex-Mariners manager Scott Servais and Padres 3B coach Brian Esposito are among the candidates," Heyman writes.
Not long after the Padres' playoff exit in the Wild Card round, Mike Shildt announced his retirement after two seasons as the Friars' manager. In a letter published by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Shildt explained his decision to step away from baseball.
“It is with a heavy but full heart that I am announcing my retirement from managing the San Diego Padres," Shildt wrote.
“It is a decision that I thought about during the season and became at peace with over the last 10 days. I gave every fiber of my being to help achieve Peter Seidler’s vision of bringing a World Series Championship to San Diego. We fell short of the ultimate goal, but I am proud of what the players, staff and organization were able to accomplish the last two seasons.
“The grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally. While it has always been about serving others, it’s time I take care of myself and exit on my terms.”
There are several question marks surrounding the Padres ahead of the 2026 season, including who will be the team's next manager. The team is set to lose several players in free agency, and the roster will have several glaring holes.
Nevertheless, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller always seems to find a way to improve the team and that should be no different this winter. While the Padres had a slow offseason last year, there's hope the team will be much more active this time around.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.