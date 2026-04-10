Padres Hit Walk-Off Grand Slam vs Rockies to Move Above .500 for First Time in 2026

The San Diego Padres have their first walk-off win of the 2026 season — and it came in grand fashion.

The Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 7-3, on Thursday in the 12th inning on a walk-off grand slam by Xander Bogaerts. This is the Padres' first time being above .500 this season at 7-6.

XANDER BOGAERTS WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM PADRES ARE ABOVE .500!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/x2OdpGAO6W — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) April 10, 2026

Padres vs Rockies Game Recap on Thursday

Thursday's series opener was a pitchers' duel between Randy Vásquez and the Rockies bullpen, with Chase Dollander taking down a majority of the innings for Colorado (4.1 IP).

Vásquez continued his dominance to start the season, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with eight strikeouts across 5.2 innings pitched. He has a 1.02 ERA over 17.2 innings pitched this year.

The Rockies got their first run across in the third inning on a home run by the No. 9 hole hitter, Brenton Doyle, for his first long ball of the season.

The Padres answered back in the bottom half of the inning on two singles and a sacrifice fly by Fernando Tatis Jr. Aside from that, the pitchers reigned supreme.

Bradgley Rodriguez got the final out of the sixth and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh. Adrian Morejon then put up a scoreless inning in the eighth, while Mason Miller pitched one of the most dominant innings imaginable, getting three strikeouts on 10 pitches in the ninth (just missing an immaculate inning with a ball on the eighth pitch of the inning).

Mason Miller is just out of this world 🤯



He strikes out the side on pure nastiness 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zBUhT0mlnI — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2026

The Padres offense, however, was stagnant against Colorado, while also being unable to take advantage of mistakes.

The Rockies had two errors in the sixth inning, set up runners on first and second with one out. The Padres stranded them with back-to-back strikeouts.

In the eighth inning, the Padres had their own mistake, as Tatis drew a leadoff walk and got to second base on a tag up. He was then picked off, which hurt even more because Manny Machado hit a single that could have drove him in. Instead, the game went to the ninth tied at one apiece.

Fernando Tatis Jr. represented the go-ahead run on second base in the bottom of the 8th inning.



He was picked off at second base.



Just brutal by the Padres superstar.pic.twitter.com/8IrGtV4jeC — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) April 10, 2026

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ty France drew a two-out walk, but pinch-hitter Miguel Andujar flied out to send the game to extra innings.

The Rockies scored the ghost runner in the 10th inning off Jeremiah Estrada on an RBI single by Tyler Freeman.

The @Rockies pull ahead in the top of the 10th thanks to Tyler Freeman! pic.twitter.com/12FTPbiIen — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2026

In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Padres got the ghost runner out on a bunt by Cronenworth, with Luis Campusano (who entered the game as a defensive replacement) being thrown out at third base.

Tatis then hit a single, putting runners on the corners with one out. Jackson Merrill walked to load the bases for Manny Machado, who hit a game-tying sacrifice fly. Xander Bogaerts then grounded out, sending the game to the 11th inning.

The Rockies took the lead on the first batter of the 11th inning on an RBI double by former Padre Brett Sullivan. Estrada was replaced with two on and one out by David Morgan. He got out of the inning without allowing another run.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, Gavin Sheets led off with a single, putting runners at the corners with nobody out. Nick Castellanos then lined out to the third baseman, bringing up pinch-hitter Ramón Laureano, who struck out.

With the Padres down to their final out, Campusano hit an RBI double to tie the game at three apiece. Cronenworth then flied out in foul ground to send the game to the 12th inning.

Down to their final out 😤



Luis Campusano ties it in the 11th for the @Padres! pic.twitter.com/C0XBtyYARj — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2026

The Rockies didn't score the ghost runner in the 12th inning against Morgan thanks to some good defense by the Padres.

Tatis led off the bottom of the 12th inning and bunted Cronenworth over to third base. The Rockies then intentionally walked both Merrill and Machado, bringing up Bogaerts with the bases loaded and one out.

Bogaerts crushed a grand slam, sending the Petco Park faithful home happy.

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