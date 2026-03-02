Padres Notes: Friars Sign Outfielder, Pitcher Shut Down With Elbow Injury, Chairman Talks Relocation
In this story:
The San Diego Padres made a move on Sunday, adding a veteran outfielder on a minor league deal.
Alex Verdugo, who was once a top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, has joined the Padres at minor league camp. The 29-year-old has a long way to go to get to the big league roster, but the journeyman outfielder is getting an opportunity with the Padres, a team that has shown interest in him several times over the last few years.
Verdugo spent four years with the Boston Red Sox before bouncing around over the last two years, suiting up for the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.
In other news, the Padres got some unfortunate injury news, as right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing was shut down after experiencing discomfort in his elbow. The Padres are hoping it's not as serious as it sounds, but the reliever is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, giving the Padres an opening in their bullpen.
Finally, as the Padres continue the process of selling the franchise, Chairman John Seidler responded to the rumors about a potential relocation from San Diego. He did his best to put them to rest once and for all.
“The Padres aren’t moving from San Diego,” Seidler said recently.
“A new buyer would be nuts to move the team out of San Diego. We had the second-highest attendance in all of baseball last year. We’ve been in the top five (in attendance) for the last five or six seasons. San Diego is a great place for baseball. Baseball is the only major sport in San Diego right now. So, the opportunity is in San Diego, not elsewhere.”
Padres Tweets of the Day
Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.