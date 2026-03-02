Padres Notes: Friars Sign Outfielder, Pitcher Shut Down With Elbow Injury, Chairman Talks Relocation

The San Diego Padres made a move on Sunday, adding a veteran outfielder on a minor league deal.

Alex Verdugo, who was once a top prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, has joined the Padres at minor league camp. The 29-year-old has a long way to go to get to the big league roster, but the journeyman outfielder is getting an opportunity with the Padres, a team that has shown interest in him several times over the last few years.

Verdugo spent four years with the Boston Red Sox before bouncing around over the last two years, suiting up for the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.

In other news, the Padres got some unfortunate injury news, as right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing was shut down after experiencing discomfort in his elbow. The Padres are hoping it's not as serious as it sounds, but the reliever is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, giving the Padres an opening in their bullpen.

Finally, as the Padres continue the process of selling the franchise, Chairman John Seidler responded to the rumors about a potential relocation from San Diego. He did his best to put them to rest once and for all.

“The Padres aren’t moving from San Diego,” Seidler said recently.

“A new buyer would be nuts to move the team out of San Diego. We had the second-highest attendance in all of baseball last year. We’ve been in the top five (in attendance) for the last five or six seasons. San Diego is a great place for baseball. Baseball is the only major sport in San Diego right now. So, the opportunity is in San Diego, not elsewhere.”

We have agreed to terms with 15 players on one-year contracts for the 2026 season. All players on the 40-man roster are under contract for 2026. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 1, 2026

Ruben Niebla provides the latest on Padres pitcher Bryan Hoeing, who felt elbow discomfort during a live BP. pic.twitter.com/ZIIQTHbXaF — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 1, 2026

Wake up, it's the first of the month. pic.twitter.com/dbK0QiVJ4u — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 1, 2026

