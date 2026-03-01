Padres Reliever Shut Down With Elbow Discomfort in Concerning Update

The San Diego Padres' bullpen has suffered another blow, as right-handed reliever Bryan Hoeing has been shut down due to elbow discomfort in his throwing arm.

Hoeing felt the discomfort while throwing to hitters in a live batting practice session this past week. The Padres are exercising caution with the 29-year-old, putting his availability for Opening Day in jeopardy.

"Currently Bryan is going to continue to get evaluated with his elbow," pitching coach Ruben Niebla said on Sunday, "and then we will progress him as we feel that he's ready to go and keep moving forward."

He added: “We don’t think it’s as serious [as it could be], but we have to be conscious and take a look at it and be able to make the right assessments."

Ruben Niebla provides the latest on Padres pitcher Bryan Hoeing, who felt elbow discomfort during a live BP. pic.twitter.com/ZIIQTHbXaF — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 1, 2026

Hoeing made just seven big league appearances for the Padres last season after opening the year on the injured list due to a right shoulder injury. He allowed three earned runs across eight innings for a 3.38 ERA. He was then optioned in July and didn't return to the big league level for the rest of the year.

The Padres acquired Hoeing at the 2024 trade deadline in the blockbuster trade that brought Tanner Scott to San Diego. Hoeing was lights out for the Padres in 2024, making 18 appearances in the second half of the season and accruing a 1.52 ERA across 23.2 innings. He then allowed three earned runs across 2.2 postseason innings for a 10.13 ERA.

How does Bryan Hoeing's injury affect Padres bullpen?

Unfortunately, the injury bug has infected Hoeing since last year, and it appears he's dealing with another issue ahead of the 2026 season. It's unlikely Hoeing will be ready for Opening Day, which opens up a spot in the bullpen competition.

Hard-throwing right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez has had a strong start to the spring, pitching three shutout innings with five strikeouts. He appears to be a leading candidate to potentially replace Hoeing on the Opening Day roster.

Rodriguez isn't the only pitcher impressing, though, as left-hander Kyle Hart has looked sharp, pitching four shutout innings across three appearances. Right-hander Ty Adcock, who joined the Padres on a major league deal this offseason, has allowed one earned run across three innings.

