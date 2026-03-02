Padres Provide Encouraging Update on Injured Reliever as Opening Day Nears

The San Diego Padres finally got some good injury news, as left-handed pitcher Yuki Matsui is making progress after suffering a groin strain earlier in spring training.

Matsui's injury forced him to miss the World Baseball Classic, where he was planning on representing Team Japan. Instead, he's remaining with the Padres as he looks to get healthy in time for Opening Day.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Pitching coach Ruben Niebla provided an encouraging update on the left-hander on Sunday.

"Yuki is improving every day," Niebla said. "He's actually in a pretty good spot. We've actually talked about getting him on the mound later this week."

Ruben Niebla provides the latest on Yuki Matsui. pic.twitter.com/2iK7bMZz3E — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 1, 2026

Niebla said the team is hoping Matsui is able to pitch in a game before Opening Day.

"Obviously we're going day to day right now. We're putting together a three-day plan and kind of moving forward from there. But I do think he might be ready to pitch [before Opening Day]," he said.

Matsui has been a workhorse for the Padres each of the last two years after joining San Diego on a five-year, $28 million deal ahead of the 2024 season.

More news: Padres' Mason Miller Gets Honest About Transitioning to Starting Pitcher

In 2024, Matsui made 64 appearances, sporting a 3.73 ERA across 62.2 innings with 69 strikeouts. Last year, he made 61 appearances, finishing with a 3.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 63.1 innings.

Can Yuki Matsui make Padres' Opening Day roster?

If Matsui is able to progress over the next couple weeks, it appears he'll be in a good spot to make the Padres' Opening Day roster. That would be a huge boost to the bullpen, as right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing recently suffered an injury that will likely force him to open the season on the injured list.

Yuki Matsui disappointed to miss World Baseball Classic

While Matsui is focused on getting healthy for the Padres' season opener, he was disappointed to miss the World Baseball Classic.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” Matsui said last week through team interpreter Ike Ogata. “Especially since I didn’t do so well in the last WBC, and I was looking forward to playing in this one. But that’s not the only thing. It’s baseball. I’m trying to move on, to get the best preparation for the season and to play for the Padres.”

“I was looking forward to playing with [Japan],” he added. “I think the Tokyo games, because of the time differences, I don’t think I can watch in real time. But I believe they’re going to make it to the round in Miami. And I think that’s when I’ll be able to watch live — and cheer for them.”

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.