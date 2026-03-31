Padres Pitcher Suddenly Retires at 27 Years Old

For the third time in March, a San Diego Padres minor league pitcher has been placed on the Voluntarily Retired List.

Right-handed pitcher Jared Kollar, a 27-year-old from Greensburg, Pa., has suddenly retired from Major League Baseball, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Kollar was with the Padres' Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, at the time of his retirement. He's the third Padres minor league pitcher to retire this month, joining right-handed pitchers Carter Loewen and Riley Pint.

Jared Kollar Career

Kollar signed with the Padres in August 2022 as a minor league free agent after going undrafted in the MLB Draft. He attended Seton Hall and Rutgers for college, while also playing for Morehead City in the Coastal Plain League.

Kollar began his career at Single-A with the Lake Elsinore Storm, making seven appearances to close out the 2022 season. He then began the 2023 season at High-A with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, even reaching Double-A with the San Antonio Missions as he climbed the minor league ranks.

By 2024, Kollar already got his first taste of Triple-A action. Last year, he appeared in 13 games with the El Paso Chihuahuas, but was optioned back to Double-A during the season amid his struggles.

In September, he had a strong start for the Missions, earning praise from his manager Luke Montz.

“The one thing you’re going to get from Kollar when he takes the mound every night is he’s going to compete and he wants the baseball,” Montz said. “[He’s] just building that confidence back up, just understanding what he has to do to get guys out and continue to climb the ladder."

Kollar was assigned back to Triple-A in mid-September, where he was set to open the 2026 season. Instead, however, he has elected to retire.

Jared Kollar Stats

Kollar appeared in a total of 88 games at the minor league level over the last four seasons, going 23-21 with a 4.67 ERA and 265 strikeouts across 345.1 innings pitched.

In Triple-A, Kollar made 24 appearances (17 starts), sporting a 6.75 ERA with 56 strikeouts to 45 walks over 94.2 innings pitched. He found his most success at High-A, where he had a 1.67 ERA across 37.2 innings pitched with 35 strikeouts.

In 2025 across Triple-A and Double-A, Kollar made 31 appearances (16 starts), going 5-13 with a 6.79 ERA over 112.2 innings pitched.

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