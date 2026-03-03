Padres Pitching Coach Provides Update on Starting Rotation Competition

San Diego Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla provided an update on the starting rotation competition this spring.

“We have some guys that have really presented themselves as being in a good spot,” Niebla said. “… There’s a lot of guys that are really in for that final spot, really competing for that spot. We like the competition right now.”

The Padres have three locks to make the Opening Day rotation in Nick Pivetta, Michael King and Joe Musgrove. The final two slots aren't finalized; however, Randy Vásquez reportedly has the

"inside track" to earning one of the final spots in the rotation.

At this point in spring camp, it can be presumed that Vásquez will be the Padres' No. 4 starter. Thus far in Cactus League, the right-hander has tossed 4.2 shutout innings with five strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

If that isn't convincing enough, manager Craig Stammen basically said Vásquez was their fourth starter early in spring training.

“He’s probably got the inside track to one of those last two spots,” Stammen said. “He pitched great for us last year, especially how he ended the season.”

Last season, the right-hander produced a 3.84 ERA with 78 strikeouts across 133.2 innings of work last season. Vásquez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in August, but returned to the Padres in September, posting a 2.53 ERA.

As for the final spot in the starting rotation, there are a number of names that are competing for the role including JP Sears, Germán Márquez, Walker Buehler, Triston McKenzie and Marco Gonzales.

Sears has allowed five runs across 3.2 innings, so it seems there's some ambiguity with the trade deadline acquisition. Márquez has allowed four runs in two frames, while Buehler hasn't made his Cactus League debut yet.

Unfortunately, there is no clear frontrunner of the bunch for the Padres to make a decision at this point. However, it's practically confirmed the Friars will be using a five-man rotation instead of a six-man rotation in 2026.

"I think the five- or six-[man rotation] is something that has been talked about a little bit more outside our room because right now we're just trying to get these guys work," Niebla said, hinting at the fact that the team isn't really considering a six-man rotation. "They are all on a five-day routine and [we'll] let the competition kind of play itself out and then we'll make decisions off that."

