Padres Star Projected to Sign 3-Year, $75 Million Contract in Free Agency
The San Diego Padres are starting at what appears to be a very busy offseason.
The team still has to hire a manager in the wake of parting ways with Mike Shildt. A host of highly important players are set to hit the free agent market — namely, Robert Suarez, Dylan Cease, Luis Arraez, Michael King, and Ryan O'Hearn.
With all of this in mind, the Friars must thoroughly determine which players are worth pursuing...and which ones could be replacement-level entities with the assets they already have.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently did a deep dive into the upcoming free agent class. The top 50 players were ranked along with their potential fits as well as possible contracts they could receive.
King, ranked as the No. 13 free agent by Bowden, figures to be receiving a multi-year deal — though the length of the contract is still up for debate.
"King entered the 2025 season as the potential No. 1 free-agent starter in this class after going 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA in 2024. However, he was placed on the IL on May 25 with a pinched thoracic nerve and when he returned on Aug. 9, he threw only 17 2/3 innings over the remainder of the regular season and only one inning in the postseason, striking out three of the four batters he faced. His medicals will determine the type of contract he gets this offseason, and it is difficult to predict his contract without seeing those records.
"With that caveat and taking into account the potential injury risk, I predict he’ll land a similar contract to what Nathan Eovaldi got from the Rangers and Sonny Gray got from the Cardinals, even though King is considerably younger than both. That said, if the medicals are completely clear, I could see him getting a five-year deal in the $140 million range."
Ultimately, Bowden has King earning a three-year deal worth $75 million. Along with the Padres, the former Major League GM has the Yankees, Orioles, Braves, Mets, Cubs, Angels, Astros, Tigers, and Red Sox as possible destinations.
King seemingly is a better bet to re-sign compared to Cease. He's thrived in San Diego and fits exceptionally well with the culture of the ballclub.
It would be highly surprising if the Padres were not able to bring him back into the fold.
