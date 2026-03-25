Padres Predicted to Sell for $3.4 Billion in Record-Breaking Move

On the cusp of the 2026 MLB season kicking off, the San Diego Padres are in the middle of an expected sale. For the first time since 2012, the Padres organization is being sold, and the numbers being thrown out for the value of this team have been extreme.

We have seen some reports mention that San Diego could be sold for $3.5 billion, while some are saying it will be closer to $3 billion. But no matter the number, it is going to set the record for a baseball franchise by quite a bit.

Another prediction by Padres insider Dennis Lin of The Athletic has San Diego landing in the middle of the two numbers. Lin believes that the Padres will ultimately sell for $3.4 billion, still beating the previous high for a franchise.

"But consider: Less than 14 years ago, the Padres were sold for $800 million. A $3.4 billion price would shatter league-record $2.4 billion that baseball’s richest owner, Steve Cohen, paid for the New York Mets in 2020," Lin wrote. "Even if the Padres sell for a mere $3 billion, it would be quite the return on investment for the family of the late Peter Seidler, who scoffed at questions about sustainability."

No matter what happens with the final number, San Diego is heading toward the history books, at least for now. And it seems that the government of the city is looking to keep the team in San Diego as well.

Sometimes, new owners may look to relocate, but the Padres seem here to stay. This is great news for the loyal fans of the organization, and it should only drive up the value of the franchise even more.

The Padres have been one of the heavier spenders in baseball over the last couple of years, including for the 2026 season. San Diego enters the year with the eighth-highest payroll in the league, proving that even "small market" clubs can spend money to win.

This has been a common trend for the Padres, with the team having a top-15 payroll in baseball every year since 2020. Late owner Peter Seidler desperately wanted to bring a World Series to the city of San Diego, and while he wasn't able to make it a reality, it wasn't for a lack of trying.

The Padres have reached the playoffs in four of the last six seasons, including a trip to the National League Championship Series in 2022. This sale will be the start of a new era for the Padres organization — and once it's finalized, winning will be the main priority.

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