Padres Righty Flamethrower Predicted to Have Breakout Year

While the starting rotation for the San Diego Padres entering the 2026 season is in a state of flux, there is a clear strength on the roster. This would be the bullpen, as San Diego has arguably the best relief staff in the sport.

Lost in all the stars that the Padres have in the bullpen is right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez, who could end up playing a big role for the team this year. In fact, Rodriguez is being predicted to have a breakout year for the Padres in 2026 out of the pen by statistician Thomas Nestico.

"Bradgley Rodriguez is shaping up to be yet another dynamic arm from a long line of elite Padres relievers," Nestico wrote. "He has the velocity to stick in a high-leverage role and features a trio of fastballs to tackle all batters. His bread and butter is a high-80s changeup with immense arm-side run and drastic depth to stun LHH. It appears San Diego is giving Rodriguez the opportunity to open the season in MLB entering his age-22 campaign, and I am excited to see how his stuff performs."

Rodriguez made his MLB debut last season with the Padres, and he showed out in a limited time on the roster. Overall, Rodriguez posted an ERA of 1.17 over seven games, pitching in 7.2 innings of work.

Rodriguez has showcased his ability to dominate on the mound strongly in short order. He earned a spot on the team's postseason roster, but didn't appear in a game.

San Diego seems to be very excited about him heading into the season, and if he can perform up to par, he could be given a large role. Even with all the firepower that the Padres have in the bullpen, Rodriguez could end up being a sneaky player for the pitching staff.

Even this spring, Rodriguez has performed well for the Padres. The righty has pitched in 8.2 innings in the Cactus League, putting up an ERA of 1.04 while striking out 10 batters.

His performance has caught the attention of manager Craig Stammen. While it remains unknown at this time if he will make the Opening Day roster, Stammen can't deny his skill set.

“Bradgley’s a great pitcher, young pitcher,” Stammen said. “He brings elite stuff out on the mound throwing almost 100 mph with a great changeup and a good slider. He’s shown a lot of maturity over here this last year making his major league debut last year, and we’re looking for big things for him this upcoming season.”

Over his career so far, Rodriguez has dealt with some command issues, which can be common with hard-throwing pitchers. The right-hander struggled with walks in Triple-A last year, but overall, he could be a weapon for the Padres throughout the season.

If Rodriguez does make the Opening Day roster, it would be a massive accomplishment for the young right-hander. San Diego opens the new season against the Detroit Tigers next week in front of the Petco Park faithful.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news