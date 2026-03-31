Padres Star Praises Dodgers Spending, Defends LA Against 'Ruining Baseball' Narrative

San Diego Padres star Walker Buehler doesn't think the Los Angeles Dodgers are ruining baseball.

The right-hander discussed perhaps the hottest narrative surrounding the sport, debating whether the back-to-back champions are destroying the game.

Buehler, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Dodgers, made his stance clear on the topic.

“I don’t think they are ruining baseball in any form,” Buehler said to Michael Duarte of the California Post. “The way the Dodgers are operating now is so much closer to how 29 other owners could act.”

The Dodgers signed the top free agent of the winter Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract, as well as closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million deal. However, it was actually the Chicago Cubs who spent the most money this offseason, totaling more than $450 million after Nico Hoerner inked his six-year, $141 million deal.

Buehler praised the Dodgers for spending big on free agents, which has certainly cemented LA as the most serious World Series contender in all of MLB.

“The spending of free agents is the rising of the tide, maybe LA had to be the first to do it, but 29 other teams need to follow suit just like they did with the development in the minor leagues,” Buehler said. “There are some cities that can make the argument that they don’t have the money, but I think 25 other owners do.”

There was an outcry from MLB fans after the Dodgers won the Tucker sweepstakes. Many fans believe the reigning champs are at an unfair advantage given the team resides in a big market and is extremely wealthy thanks to their television deal.

Nevertheless, the Dodgers have followed the rules and are finding ways to invest into the product on the field year in and year out.

Buehler believes the Dodgers' success puts the pressure on other organizations to do the same.

“There’s a lot of organizations that need good players, and everyone wants to get mad about the Dodgers getting another great player. The floor level for some of these teams have to improve,” Buehler said. “The game is getting younger because the high end is getting more expensive and the low end is just using first three-year minimum players.”

Walker Buehler Struggles in Padres Debut vs Giants

The Padres signed Buehler to a minor league deal this offseason as the former All-Star looked to join another contender who'd give him an opportunity to start. After battling this spring for a spot in the starting rotation, the right-hander made the Opening Day roster.

Buehler made his Padres debut on Monday against the San Francisco Giants. The right-hander has struggled with command since his return from Tommy John surgery in 2024, and that continued on Monday. While he showed some flashes of brilliance in his debut, Buehler couldn't hold off the Giants lineup with San Francisco leading 3-0 by the fourth inning.

Buehler totaled three earned runs across four innings with three strikeouts, getting the loss in the contest.

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