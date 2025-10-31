Padres Tabbed as Best Fit for Projected $190 Million Pitcher in Free Agency
The San Diego Padres are in the market for a starting pitcher this offseason, and are missing an elite left-hander to slot into their rotation.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes the Friars can solve their problem in free agency by pursuing the best starting pitcher on the market, the Houston Astros' Framber Valdez.
"Valdez has pitched in plenty of big games and has a track record of performing in the postseason," wrote Bowden. "He’s an elite ground-ball pitcher who pitches deep into games. He did struggle down the stretch this season, allowing four or more runs in four of his final five starts and was the subject of some controversy. Even with that end to his season, he’s still the best starting pitcher in this year’s class."
More news: Padres Linked to All-Star Pitcher From NL West Rival in Free Agency
Valdez has spent all eight years of his major league career with the Astros, and is set to enter free agency for the first time this offseason. The left-hander has been among the best starters in the league over the past several seasons, and has remained completely healthy since 2022.
He made the first All-Star Game of his career that year, in which he finished the season with three complete games and led MLB in innings pitched with 201.1. He placed fifth in Cy Young voting that season, and remained on the same tear in 2023.
Valdez had a slight drop off in ERA in 2023 — ending the season with a 3.45 mark — but still managed two complete games and placed ninth in Cy Young voting while making his second All-Star game. He has remained just as relevant over the past two years, posting an ERA of 3.30 between the two seasons while posting a 125 ERA+.
More news: Padres Coaches 'Shocked' and 'Caught Off Guard' By Mike Shildt Retirement
The southpaw would certainly be a huge addition to the Padres' roster, especially with their failed expirements with left-handers Nestor Cortes and J.P. Sears in 2025.
Is Framber Valdez to the Padres Realistic?
While Valdez is definitely the most attractive option for the Padres in the free agency class, the Friars won't be his only suitor, and they will need to offer a huge sum to bring him to San Diego. Bowden estimates Valdez's contract to reach nearly $200 million over six years, and with the Padres' current payroll already ranking fourth in MLB, they may choose to look elsewhere to solve their shortages in the rotation.
Thus, while Valdez would be a strong addition to the team, it seems unlikely barring the team offloading a big contract this winter.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.