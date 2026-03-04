Padres Still Have One Trade to Make Before Opening Day

The San Diego Padres have a handful of ongoing competitions this spring for the final few spots on the Opening Day roster.

There are likely 22 spots already taken up on the roster, leaving just four left for more than a dozen players.

One of those remaing spots is in the starting rotation, as the Padres are searching for a No. 5 starter. The first four spots in the rotation are set to be comprised of Michael King, Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta and Randy Vásquez. The fifth spot, at this point, will likely be one of Germán Márquez, Walker Buehler, JP Sears, Triston McKenzie or Marco Gonzales.

Those five players have all struggled thus far, though, leaving much doubt over the team's No. 5 starter as Opening Day nears. Thus, the Padres should work the phones and add a fifth starter that's more of a sure thing, allowing the other five veteran pitchers to serve as depth in the minor leagues.

Who can the Padres acquire to be their No. 5 starter?

Spring training blockbuster trades are rare (although the Padres did acquire Dylan Cease two offseasons ago just before leaving for their season opener in Korea), meaning San Diego is unlikely to acquire a big-name pitcher at this point in the year. Instead, they could look to add a reliable arm who can pitch every fifth day and eat innings while limiting the damage.

The Padres could call the rebuilding Minnesota Twins and trade for one of their non-Joe Ryan starters such as Bailey Ober, Simeon Woods Richardson or Taj Bradley (although he'd cost a little more).

The Padres could also make a deal with the Kansas City Royals, who have an influx of starting pitching depth thanks in large part to the Padres, who sent them both Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert for Freddy Fermin at last year's deadline. Bailey Falter could be someone the Royals would look to move to fill another hole on their roster.

Another option could be the Atlanta Braves for someone like Bryce Elder, which would make sense as a simple one-for-one swap following the Jurickson Profar suspension.

Finally, the Chicago Cubs also have tons of starting pitching depth, and the Padres could inquire about someone like Colin Rea.

The Padres have tons of bullpen depth, giving them an area in which they could move on from a solid player to add a more reliable option at the back of their rotation. That would put this roster in much better position to succeed in a tough division in 2026.

