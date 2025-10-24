Padres Tabbed as Trade Fit for All-Star First Baseman to Replace Luis Arraez
The San Diego Padres are in a tricky spot this offseason, as they are set to lose numerous players during the free agency period.
The Padres obviously need to reinforce their starting pitching after Dylan Cease, Michael King and Nestor Cortes leave, but also have a major problem on the right side of the infield. Luis Arraez — who has played at first and second since joining the Padres in May 2024 — is set to enter free agency, and will likely not come back to Petco Park.
Ryan O'Hearn, who arrived at the trade deadline, will also test the free agency market during the offseason.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes the Padres could realistically make a trade for a first or second baseman due to Jake Cronenworth's ability to play either position before the 2026 season, and listed the Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz as a prime candidate.
"With three-time batting champ Luis Arráez on his way out the door, the Padres have a hole on the right side of the infield next to Jake Cronenworth," wrote Miller. "Filling it with a first baseman who has hit .301 over the past four seasons sure would make a lot of sense. If the Rays are intent on keeping Díaz, though, perhaps Cardinals' 2B Brendan Donovan (two years of arbitration eligibility remaining) is on the table? Either one could work with Cronenworth's positional flexibility."
Between the two options, Diaz would address the Padres needs far better than Donovan. The Padres hit just 152 home runs in 2025 — the third fewest in baseball. The addition of Diaz, who hit a career-high 25 last season, would be a big step up for the Padres, and could generate significantly more offense, which they missed last season.
Diaz has one season remaining on his contract, as well as a conditional club option for 2027.
The Padres finished just three games back in the NL West in 2025, and will look to close the gap in the upcoming 2026 season. If they are to add a first baseman such as Diaz, it will be a significant step towards reaching their goal and winning the division for the first time since 2006.
