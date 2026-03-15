Walker Buehler Credits Padres' Ruben Niebla for Getting Him Back on Track

The San Diego Padres are currently undergoing different methods to determine which pitchers should take the final spots in the starting rotation for the MLB season. After allowing Dylan Cease to walk in free agency, San Diego has signed multiple different arms to give them more options, and it's been a competition through spring training.

One of these pitchers is former All-Star Walker Buehler, who Padres fans know best from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Buehler has faced off against the Padres multiple times in his career, and now he is wearing the brown and gold as he looks to bounce back.

The right-hander struggled last season, splitting time between the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. His time in Boston was a little concerning as he made 23 appearances for the Red Sox, putting up an ERA of 5.45 over 112.1 innings of work.

Buehler was eventually released by Boston and latched on with the Phillies for the stretch run of the season. The right-hander only pitched in 13.2 innings for Philadelphia, but he did show some promise, posting an ERA of 0.66.

Now with the Padres, Buehler is looking to not only make the team, but make an impact for San Diego.

Buehler has even placed credit on Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla for helping him get things back on track. In two spring training games, Buehler has an ERA of 5.40, while striking out six batters over 6.2 innings of work.

“Ruben has been really good in terms of helping me figure out what I can really do with my hand,” Buehler said of Niebla.

Over his career, the right-hander has made the All-Star team twice, while helping the Dodgers win two World Series titles. Buehler has been one of the more clutch pitchers in baseball over the last decade-plus, even closing out the 2024 World Series in relief for Los Angeles.

“I’ve been feeling pretty good the past couple weeks, and kind of moving towards what we want to be as a finished product," Buehler said.

While there is no guarantee that Buehler will return to his All-Star form, there are some encouraging signs on the mound. The righty just wants to feel like himself again, and the Padres are giving him every opportunity to make this a reality.

The results haven't been there in spring training so far, at least statistically. But Padres manager Craig Stammen doesn't seem too worried.

“He’s turning into a pretty good pitcher,” Stammen said.

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