Padres' Walker Buehler Receives Unfortunate Prediction Ahead of Opening Day

San Diego Padres pitcher Walker Buehler received an unfortunate prediction ahead of Opening Day.

Buehler signed a minor league deal with the Padres this offseason in an effort to claim a role in a team's starting rotation.

The right-hander hasn't looked like his former All-Star self since returning from Tommy John surgery; however, he proved he could still shine when the lights were brightest during the 2024 postseason as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers were forced to insert Buehler into their postseason rotation, despite his 5.38 ERA in the regular season. He tossed scoreless outings in the NL Championship Series and World Series, even closing out Game 5 of the Fall Classic to clinch the win for LA.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. His time with Boston didn't go as planned as he was released by the team after sporting a 5.45 ERA across 112.1 innings.

Buehler then joined the Philadelphia Phillies for the remainder of the season and October, but didn't make an appearance for the NL powerhouse in the playoffs.

This winter was more of the same for Buehler as he once again is betting on himself. He revealed that the Padres offered him the best opportunity to start, which is why he signed with San Diego this winter.

"We felt the opportunity here was better for me and the ability to start," Buehler said. "Obviously, they have a lot of starters in Philly, and a big-boy prospect (Andrew Painter) that’s coming up that I think is going to make the team. The opportunity wasn’t just kind of where I want it to be, and I’m definitely excited to be a part of this team.”

Unfortunately, the latest prediction doesn't bode well for Buehler.

Walker Buehler projected to be excluded from Opening Day rotation

Padres insider AJ Cassavell believes the Padres' fifth starter to open the season will be Germán Márquez, not Buehler.

"Starters (5): Nick Pivetta, Michael King, Joe Musgrove, Randy Vásquez, Germán Márquez," Cassavell predicts.

However, the door for Buehler may still be open in San Diego as Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta may not be ready for Opening Day.

"The Padres like their trio of Pivetta, King and Musgrove at the top of the rotation. But they come with question marks. Musgrove is returning from Tommy John surgery. King made only 15 starts last season while dealing with a nerve issue and a knee injury. Pivetta had a start skipped over the weekend because of what the team called 'arm fatigue,'" Cassavell added.

"Which is to say: The depth of options for the No. 5 spot might come in handy. It's not yet clear if Musgrove will be fully built up by Opening Day, which could clear a path for both Buehler and Márquez."

It appears that Buehler's starting spot is contingent on another Padres' starter not being available for Opening Day, unless San Diego chooses him over Márquez, who struggled in his Cactus League start on Thursday.

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