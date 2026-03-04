Padres' Injury Update on Bryan Hoeing Feels Like Potential Brewing Disaster

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing has been shut down this spring training due to elbow discomfort in his throwing arm.

The 29-year-old felt discomfort while throwing to hitters during a live batting practice session last week. Hoeing received a second opinion on his elbow and Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported the "belief is he can forgo surgery."

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Manager Craig Stammen provided a somewhat ominous update on the right-hander this week.

“He went and got a second opinion," Stammen said. "Still determining next steps. But out for a little while until we determine what the next point in the progression is.”

Hoeing will certainly miss Opening Day, but how much longer he's forced to sit out is still to be determined. Hoeing was slated to potentially be on the Padres' Opening Day roster if healthy, giving San Diego a hole to fill in the bullpen.

Bryan Hoeing's injury-filled Padres tenure

The Padres acquired Hoeing alongside Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins at the 2024 trade deadline. He was sharp to close out the 2024 season, sporting a 1.52 ERA across 18 appearances in the brown and gold.

Hoeing has struggled with injuries ever since, though. He opened the 2025 season on the injured list due to a right shoulder strain. He was ultimately transferred to the 60-day IL and didn't make his season debut until late June.

Hoeing then made seven appearances — sporting a 3.38 ERA across eight innings — before being optioned to Triple-A. He didn't return to the big league level the rest of the year, and missed more than three weeks at the minor league level due to a lower-body injury. He had a 4.70 ERA across 14 relief appearances in Triple-A.

Who will replace Bryan Hoeing in the Padres bullpen?

The Padres have tons of depth in the bullpen, giving them plenty of options to replace Hoeing.

Assuming right-hander David Morgan is already in the bullpen, the Padres could have Bradgley Rodriguez or Ty Adcock replace Hoeing on the Opening Day roster. Kyle Hart, Logan Gillaspie, Alek Jacob and Ron Marinaccio are also options to break camp with the club, with Jacob and Marinaccio currently playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.