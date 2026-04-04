Xander Bogaerts Reveals Major Difference Between Red Sox, Padres

When the San Diego Padres signed star infielder Xander Bogaerts to his massive 11-year, $280 million deal a few years ago, there was real optimism around the move. After all, Bogaerts was a four-time All-Star with the Boston Red Sox, so the Padres thought they were signing up for this type of production.

However, fast forward to present times, and Bogaerts simply hasn't lived up to the hype that he came to the team with. Bogaerts hasn't been awful, but he has yet to make an All-Star team with the Padres, while also seeing his numbers decline.

Last season, Bogaerts played in 136 games for San Diego, hitting .263 with 11 home runs and 53 runs batted in. Again, Bogaerts failed to hit over 20 home runs in a season with the Padres, a feat that he reached with the Red Sox four times.

His lack of consistent production has held this team back, but there is hope for some better results this season.

Ahead of his first trip back to Boston in which he was playing, Bogaerts reflected on his time with the Red Sox, pointing out the main difference between the two organizations.

The biggest difference, according to Bogaerts, is winning and the fact that the Padres still haven't won a World Series title. San Diego has only made the playoffs nine times in franchise history, with four of those appearances coming in the last six years.

“In Boston, it’s like they’re just used to playoffs all the time," Bogaerts said to the San Diego Union Tribune. "You’ve won four times — 2004, ‘07, ‘13, ‘18. And here, they have never won. So you can see how much they want it. It’s just a lot of frustration for the fans. It’s different. Boston fans are more intense. But they still understand.

"I’m not bashing either fan base. It’s just a difference. And why is there a difference? Because in Boston, they have won, and here they have never won."

Xander Bogaerts gets a standing ovation in the first game he has played at Fenway since leaving the Red Sox 👏 pic.twitter.com/rF0ZAS1VJi — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2026

The Padres organization was mostly irrelevant until the last few years, when they've finally made a push for the World Series but have fallen short of their ultimate goal. The Padres have made two World Series in the history of the organization, losing in both 1984 and 1998.

However, it hasn't been for a lack of trying, which can even be attributed to signing Bogaerts. San Diego's payroll has been toward the top of baseball in each of the past few years, as this front office is determined to win.

It's clear that Bogaerts and others want to win for this loyal Padres fanbase, and there is a sense from the players to make it happen. Petco Park typically has one of the highest attendance rates in baseball every season, showing the dedication from the fans.

Overall, there are differences between the two franchises, but at the end of the day, the goal is the same for each: To win the World Series. The Padres will keep trying, and Bogaerts will be at the center of it for the next handful of years.

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