Padres Stars React to Dodgers Landing Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres can only tip their cap to the Dodgers after Los Angeles landed Tarik Skubal before the trade deadline.

Despite the criticism from fans and media members accusing the Dodgers of "ruining baseball," Padres stars Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts recognized the strategy behind what Los Angeles is building.

“Does it make their team even better? Yeah,” infielder Jake Cronenworth said to reporters. “But they have every right to do it. Every other team had the opportunity to do it.”

Bogaerts acknowledged that the Dodgers are aiming for a three-peat, but emphasized that the Padres' focus remains on making the postseason.

“That’s what you do when they’re going for something — three in a row,” Bogaerts said. “They’re chasing that, and they got a good pitcher. We’ve just got to focus on trying to get to the playoffs. Once you get there, anything can happen. If this ends today, I don’t even think we’re in, right? We’ve got to get in.”

The Dodgers acquired Skubal on Saturday night, and although many expected Los Angeles to be involved and likely win the sweepstakes, the package required to land him was certainly surprising.

Los Angeles sent outfield prospect Zyhir Hope (No. 25 in MLB Pipeline top 100), right-handed pitcher River Ryan (No. 68 in MLB Pipeline top 100) and right-handed pitcher Brady Smith.

It's a package that seemingly could have been beat by other interested teams.

Padres Have Bigger Problems Than Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Move

The Padres have no time to be worrying about the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is sitting pretty at the top of the National League West with a nine-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for the Padres, they are currently third in the division and one game back of Arizona after splitting the first two games of the series. The Diamondbacks also currently hold the third and final wild-card spot.

Can the Padres Still Make the Playoffs?

According to FanGraphs, the Padres are predicted to finish the season at 83-79. They were given a 33.9% chance of making the playoffs as a wild-card team.

The Padres' current series with the Diamondbacks could go a long way in determining who makes the postseason this year. The Padres will look to tie the Diamondbacks in the standings on Wednesday night with their own deadline addition, Casey Mize, making his team debut.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.