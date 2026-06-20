Padres Fans Will Love Walker Buehler's Goals for Rest of Career

Veteran right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler sought out the San Diego Padres over the offseason, choosing to sign with them over other teams.

Buehler believed that the Padres were the best landing spot for him to continue his career, pointing to the success that the organization has seen in recent years. San Diego has been a great place for pitchers to revitalize their careers, with pitching coach Ruben Niebla leading the charge.

After a down 2025 season, Buehler has been working hard to turn things around with the Padres, and so far, it's been better than expected. Overall, Buehler has posted an ERA of 4.14 over 67.1 innings pitched, but after a slow start, he's settled into a nice rhythm.

But the veteran isn't satisfied with his personal performances and has larger goals for this team. Buehler reflected on his time with the Padres so far, addressing the elephant in the room with this organization.

"Bringing a championship to San Diego would be incredible," Buehler said to the San Diego Union-Tribune when asked his goals for the rest of his career.

He also addressed his time with the Dodgers, and now wanting to take them down.

"I think it was nice, at least for me personally, to have a nice bow on the end of my time in L.A," he said. "But obviously now we’re trying to beat them."

The Padres have seen a lot of success over the last six years, but the team hasn't been able to get over the hump. Buehler wants to be part of the group that finally brings a World Series title to the Padres organization, and he knows what it takes to win.

The right-hander won two titles while with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with him being a key contributor to both championships. Buehler is exactly the type of pitcher that any team would want come playoff time, as he's proven to up his game when the lights are brightest.

In his postseason career, Buehler owns an ERA of 3.04 with 114 strikeouts and one save in 19 appearances.

That save came in a World Series-clinching performance, as he recorded the final three outs to win LA a championship.

Buehler can't do it alone, though, and others across the roster will need to step up just to get the Padres into the postseason this year. San Diego has been very inconsistent so far this season, with their playoff odds dwindling over time.

However, with the MLB trade deadline coming up, the Padres are expected to make some major moves to address the holes on the roster. Adding more offensive prowess and depth within the starting rotation will be priorities, and if the front office can get it done, the Padres will be in a great position again.

All the Padres need is to get into the dance, and once there, anything can happen. Buehler knows that as well as anyone.

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