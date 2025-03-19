Padres Manager Reveals Why Dylan Cease Didn't Get Opening Day Start
The San Diego Padres named their Opening Day starter on Monday, and the pitcher was somewhat of a surprise.
More news: Dodgers Held Players Only Meeting in Japan Ahead of Tokyo Series
Although Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish were technically all candidates to get the nod, it was largely speculated Cease would be named the team's Opening Day starter.
Padres manager Mike Shildt explained why the team chose King over Cease for open the season for the Friars.
“It literally fell into just the way that days have gone,” Shildt said, via The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “Michael was a little sick early in camp and got his schedule going in a certain way, and Dylan got his schedule going a certain way, and the schedules have worked out really well. But it lines up Michael, who is well deserving of (being) the open day starter. It just puts Dylan a regular rest that we want to be mindful of.”
Shildt is certainly right about King deserving the nod.
In 2024, King produced a 2.95 ERA with a 13-9 record. He had 201 strikeouts across 173.2 innings pitched. The right-hander made two postseason starts for the Padres, posting a 3.75 ERA over 12 innings.
King will get to make the Opening Day start at Petco Park, surrounded by adoring fans. As for what the nod means for the right-hander, he shared his motivation to start the season off right.
"It's hard to describe. It's the start of the baseball season, and everyone looks forward to it," King told reporters. "You want to set the tone for the team. I told Shildty we'll be 1-0 after that game. I think winning the first game of the season, sets the tone for the rest of the season."
The Padres 2024 season came to an untimely conclusion in the NL Division Series, so the team has unfinished business heading into this season.
More news: Dodgers Manager Discusses Potentially Sending All-Star Home From Japan Early
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.