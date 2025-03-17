Dodgers Held Players Only Meeting in Japan Ahead of Tokyo Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers managed to win a World Series title in 2024, despite being one of the most injury-riddled teams.
More news: Dodgers Manager Discusses Potentially Sending All-Star Home From Japan Early
A crucial factor to the Dodgers' success was the camaraderie among everyone on the roster, regardless of position or talent.
As the Dodgers hope to win it all come October, there's an understanding that the preparation begins now. The team's trip to Japan is the perfect opportunity to begin strengthening the connection among all the players.
Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is one of the L.A. leaders spearheading the effort to build chemistry with this year's squad. On Saturday, Betts led a players-only meeting in the Tokyo Dome's underground bullpen.
“Was just talking to the boys,” said Betts, who gathered the team to lay out general goals and expectations for 2025. “Nothing crazy.”
From team dinners to group outings, it's evident the Dodgers' time in Tokyo has been beneficial for bonding purposes.
Though Betts has continued to show his leadership off the field, the six-time Gold Glove winner will not suit up Opening Day because of an illness.
Manager Dave Roberts provided an update on Betts' overall health.
“I think that we’re really trying to be mindful of not just Opening Day but not putting him in harm’s way,” Roberts said. “He hasn’t taken live at-bats or played in any games (in a week) and not to put him in a position where he potentially could get hurt. I just don’t think the training staff would feel good about that.”
It appears Betts' illness is so severe that the Dodgers are considering sending him home early to rest and recover.
“We’re contemplating that because there is a thought to potentially get him back home, get him in his normal environment, sleep schedule,” Roberts said. “I think the question is what’s best to get him ready for (domestic) Opening Day (on March 27). We’re still talking. That’s on the table (sending him home early).”
More news: Dodgers Could Trade for $56 Million Cy Young Pitcher, Says Insider
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.