Dodgers Manager Discusses Potentially Sending All-Star Home From Japan Early
Despite being ill for the entire trip, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts led a players-only meeting at the Tokyo Dome Saturday afternoon.
Betts' contributions off the field are a testament to the team's determination to win another championship, and a key characteristic of winning teams is camaraderie.
While the leaders of L.A. are trying to plant the origins of the 2025 Dodgers chemistry during their trip to Japan, Betts will not be playing Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs.
Manager Dave Roberts said Betts was simply too fatigued to be the Dodgers' starting shortstop in Japan.
“I think that we’re really trying to be mindful of not just Opening Day but not putting him in harm’s way,” Roberts said. “He hasn’t taken live at-bats or played in any games (in a week) and not to put him in a position where he potentially could get hurt.
"I just don’t think the training staff would feel good about that.”
Now, the Dodgers are considering sending the superstar home after no progress with the virus he has.
“We’re contemplating that because there is a thought to potentially get him back home, get him in his normal environment, sleep schedule,” Roberts said. “I think the question is what’s best to get him ready for (domestic) Opening Day (on March 27). We’re still talking. That’s on the table (sending him home early).”
Betts has not played in a game for the Dodgers since late in Cactus League. He actually missed the final two games of Cactus League play because of the illness and did not participate in either exhibition game at the Tokyo Dome.
The confirmed absence of Betts means the Dodgers will pencil Miguel Rojas in as the starting shortstop. That could mean Tommy Edman will play second base, while Andy Pages takes over in center field.
