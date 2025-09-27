Inside The Padres

Padres’ Wild Card Series Location Officially Set

Gabe Smallson

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates with left fielder Gavin Sheets (30) after hitting a grand slam home run during the fourth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates with left fielder Gavin Sheets (30) after hitting a grand slam home run during the fourth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres finally know where they will begin their highly anticipated postseason.

The Friars will head to Wrigley Field for the National League Wild Card Series to play the Chicago Cubs. Game 1 is on Tuesday in Chicago.

After the Cubs took down the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-3, on Saturday, it solidified their seeding to meet with San Diego in the wild card round. Nothing was solidified during the month of September as many different factors have played a role in getting the baseball world to this moment in time.

The Cubs have gone 13-11 this month, but were coming off a five-game losing streak after failing to record a win against the Cincinnati Reds in a four-game set, and losing the first game of a series to the New York Mets in their final home stand of the year.

Even after losing that series to New York, the Cubs have now outscored the St. Louis Cardinals, 19-4, over the past two games to secure their postseason standing.

Although there had been murmurs that the Cubs and Padres would meet up in the Wild Card round, the Friars knew that they would have a possible advantage once the seeding solidified.

The Cubs' best pitcher this season, 24-year-old Cade Horton, recently suffered a rib fracture and will be unavailable for the start of the series.

The right-hander's 2.67 ERA across 23 appearances has been sensational, but since July, he has taken things to a whole other level. Horton has a 1.36 ERA in those 73 innings of work, something that the Padres should consider themselves lucky to avoid.

Regardless of who is on the field against the Friars, this team knows how important a deep postseason run will be.

Despite not yet playing this season due to recovering from Tommy John surgery, right-hander Joe Musgrove spoke on what sets apart October from a normal, regular season series.

“The games are a blast, but anybody can say that,” Musgrove said. “Playoff baseball feels different. But I think it’s the way you feel outside of the field. Waking up the morning of, you’re a little more excited to get on the first bus, maybe. I guess my favorite night is the night before the first playoff game — batting practice. When you’re on the field, it’s nighttime. We usually don’t hit BP that late. It’s kind of getting dark out. It’s colder. Everyone’s in hoodies and you’ve got all your new playoff gear on.

“I think there’s something about the calm before the storm.”

The Padres will enjoy the calm for now, but the 91-win storm waiting for them at Wrigley Field will surely bring out the best in the Friars.

