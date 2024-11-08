2 NL Rivals, Including One in Padres' Division, Targeting Ha-Seong Kim in Free Agency
San Diego Padres free agent Ha-Seong Kim is attracting "lots of interest" early in free agency, with a division rival reportedly prioritizing the 29-year-old infielder.
Earlier this week, Kim declined his side of an $8 million mutual option, making him a free agent.
According to a source of MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the San Francisco Giants have expressed interest and seem to be the most eager to sign him.
The Milwaukee Brewers have also been linked to the shortstop.
The Giants' new president of baseball operations Buster Posey stated this week that adding a shortstop would be ideal, enabling the team to utilize Tyler Fitzgerald in a more flexible role.
“If we could find a shortstop, that would be great,” Posey said. “I think Tyler Fitzgerald did a great job at short last year. I think he has value in multiple spots on the field. I do think it’s hard to play multiple spots at the same time during the season. Whether he’d be better suited to play second base long term is a discussion we’re having.”
The Giants finished sixth in the National League with a .762 OPS, led by Tyler Fitzgerald, who posted an .887 OPS in 71 games.
Kim, who earned a Gold Glove and received five down-ballot MVP votes in 2023, hit 11 home runs with 47 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and a .700 OPS in 121 games in 2024. His season was cut short in mid-August by a labrum tear in his right shoulder, for which he underwent surgery in early October. The procedure is expected to sideline him until late April or early May.
During his four seasons with the Padres, Kim became a fan favorite in San Diego due to his solid performance and gritty playing style. He finished with a .242/.326/.380 slash line with the team during that time.
A move to San Francisco could be a good fit for Kim, who has connections to both the Giants manager and one of their regular players. Kim and Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee were teammates in Korea from 2017 to 2020, playing together on two different teams and for Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic. When Lee joined the Giants, his first call was to Kim.
Giants manager Bob Melvin, who coached Kim in San Diego during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, has a strong appreciation for the infielder.