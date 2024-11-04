3 Shortstop Options For Padres With Ha-Seong Kim's Future Uncertain
The San Diego Padres have begun the search for a starting shortstop.
The Padres announced on Saturday that Ha-Seong Kim will enter free agency after choosing to decline his side of an $8 million mutual option with the team.
Over his four seasons with the Padres, Kim became a fan favorite in San Diego due to his productivity and relentless style of play. He posted a .242/.326/.380 slash line, highlighted by an outstanding 2023 season where he earned the NL Gold Glove award for utility players and garnered down-ballot MVP votes.
Kim recently underwent surgery to fix a labrum tear in his right shoulder, which might sideline him for part of the 2025 season. However, as a 29-year-old shortstop with a solid bat and exceptional defensive skills, he’s expected to attract interest for a multiyear contract in free agency.
While Kim entertains his offers, the Padres will have to entertain the idea of who they should move to shortstop or sign as a free agent.
The obvious choice is Xander Bogaerts.
Last spring, Bogaerts shifted from shortstop to second base to make room for Kim, whose defensive abilities are stronger. With Kim sidelined by a shoulder injury, Bogaerts resumed shortstop duties in September, though at 32, he's no longer regarded as an above-average defender at the position.
Bogaerts' 11-year, $280 million contract is a significant factor in the Padres' projected payroll, which is expected to slightly exceed the $241 million luxury tax threshold in 2025, even without Kim on the roster.
Two other options could be free agents Willy Adames and Kiké Hernández.
Adames would address a critical need for the team by adding another impactful bat to an already successful lineup. He posted a .251/.331/.462 slash line, hitting 31 home runs and driving in 112 RBIs— both surpassing his previous career highs of 31 homers and 98 RBIs set in 2022.
Adames excels in high-pressure situations, particularly when runners are in scoring position. He achieved a .293 batting average with a 1.072 OPS in these scenarios, hitting 18 home runs and driving in 93 RBIs — both of which were the highest marks in MLB last season.
Hernández has significantly exceeded his $4 million salary this October. As a versatile utility player, he has proven to be a valuable asset for any team in the postseason, especially following the Dodgers' World Series championship.
Hernández is not an everyday player with the Dodgers and could be searching for more but all roads have led him back to Los Angeles.