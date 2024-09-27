After Losing NL West, Where Do Padres Stand in Playoff Race?
The champagne showers didn't last long for the San Diego Padres. On Tuesday, the Padres clinched their spot in the playoffs with a series-opening win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. On Thursday, the Dodgers clinched the National League West division with a 7-2 win over the Padres.
Following the tough series with the Dodgers, the Padres have another hurdle ahead of them. San Diego heads to Arizona for a three-game series this weekend.
If the Padres manage to win at least two of their games against the Diamondbacks, San Diego will earn the NL's top wild-card spot.
The Padres' playoff fate rests on this series with yet another NL West rival. If San Diego wins just one game against the Diamondbacks, it would eliminate Arizona from contention for the top wild-card spot.
The Padres need either two wins over Arizona or one victory accompanied by a New York Mets loss.
San Diego is focused on winning the series against the Diamondbacks.
“That’ll be huge,” Jackson Merrill told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “We’re going to go play our same brand of baseball, and whatever happens happens. I’m confident in our guys (that) we can go there and win two out of three or more.”
Although the Padres lost the series to the Dodgers, San Diego is already moving past the matchup.
“The things that needed to happen for us to overtake the division, it (was) asking a lot,” Joe Musgrove said last night. “Outside of our own performance, we (needed) them to lose along with that. So I don’t think anyone’s sitting here feeling depressed or beaten down over not having the division. Secured a spot in the playoffs, which is the most important, whether it’s the division or the last spot. We’ve got a big series coming up. I think everyone is feeling alright, ready to move past this and get on to the next.
“I think the fact that this was kind of a long shot to, this late, to be able to make a push and win the division, I think that would have been icing on the cake. But I think everyone is really focused on getting our guys right, getting everything dialed in before we get into the playoffs.”
Although the Dodgers clinched the division, the Padres have always had a laser focus on the playoffs. The upcoming series with the Diamondbacks determines whether the Padres will earn the top wild-card spot.