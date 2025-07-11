Inside The Padres

Another Padres Pitcher Gets Added to All-Star Roster, Replacing Phillies Star

Valentina Martinez

Jun 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) celebrates during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) celebrates during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon has been added to the National League All-Star team as Zach Wheeler's replacement.

Morejon is set to join fellow Friars Robert Suarez and Jason Adam in the National League bullpen.

The Padres will send three pitchers to the All-Star Game for the first time since Jake Peavy, Chris Young and Trevor Hoffman earned the honor in 2007.

This story will be updated...

Published |Modified
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/San Diego Padres News