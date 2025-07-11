Another Padres Pitcher Gets Added to All-Star Roster, Replacing Phillies Star
San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon has been added to the National League All-Star team as Zach Wheeler's replacement.
Morejon is set to join fellow Friars Robert Suarez and Jason Adam in the National League bullpen.
The Padres will send three pitchers to the All-Star Game for the first time since Jake Peavy, Chris Young and Trevor Hoffman earned the honor in 2007.
