Another Padres Player Suffers Injury in Loss to Rays
San Diego Padres infielder Mason McCoy appears to be the latest player to fall to injury. In Friday night's 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, McCoy entered the game as a pinch runner.
More news: Former Padres Infielder Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
In the ninth inning, the infielder was doubled off first base after Rays outfielder Kameron Misner’s tumbling catch on Oscar Gonzalez’s fly ball to shallow right field. As McCoy dove back into the bag, his left pinky bent backwards.
“It’s ridiculous,” McCoy said to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders. “I wear a mitt on this (right) side. It’s a two-handed slide. A weird read, too. If I stay close to first and he drops it, I’m thrown out at second. I tried to look at the umpire to get a call. He dove and caught it and I peaked real quick and I got nothing.”
Several key players are on the injured list early this season. Yu Darvish, Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, and Luis Arraez are all making IL stints. Even depth players are also dealing with injuries, like Brandon Lockridge and Jason Heyward.
The Padres have gone scoreless for 25 consecutive innings and earned their fifth loss in the last seven stretch of games. However, manager Mike Shildt is confident the San Diego squad will bounce back.
“This is a battle-tested team,” Shildt said. “Last year we lost a lot of guys coming into the season. We had Bogey go out two months. (Yu) Darvish and (Joe) Musgrove were out a good portion of the season. Tatis missed two and a half months. We had our trials and tribulations. Manny was coming off a surgery and took him a while to get back in the flow of things. You’re going to be compromised throughout the course of the season. That’s just part of how this game works. We’ve got some guys down. We have more than capable guys with us now."
More news: Padres Aces Have Insane Competition to One-Up the Other
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.