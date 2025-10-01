Padres Notes: Friars Facing Elimination, Ramon Laureano Injury Update, Luis Arraez Talks Free Agency
The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago Cubs, 3-1, on Tuesday night and dropped the first game of the Wild Card series. The Friars need to win back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday to keep their October hopes alive.
In other news, there is an injury update on the newly-acquired Ramon Laureano as he deals with a hairline fracture in his finger. The outfielder has "delusional hope" that he will return later this postseason (if San Diego advances), but knows he must do whatever he can to get back fully healthy, whenever that will be.
Additionally, infielder Luis Arraez spoke on his impending free agency and his desired location. The 28-year-old is one of the best contact hitters in baseball, but his potential offers will all depend on how much that trait is valued around the league.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Lose Wild Card Game 1, Will Face Elimination on Wednesday
Padres' Ramon Laureano Has Unfortunate Update on Injury, Playoff Status
Padres' Luis Arraez Reveals Where He Wants to Play Next Season Ahead of Free Agency
Padres to Face Surprise Starting Pitcher in Wild Card Game 2 vs Cubs
Padres Reliever Sends Message to Cubs After They Gave Up On Him
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.