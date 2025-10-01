Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Facing Elimination, Ramon Laureano Injury Update, Luis Arraez Talks Free Agency

Gabe Smallson

Sep 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits a single during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits a single during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago Cubs, 3-1, on Tuesday night and dropped the first game of the Wild Card series. The Friars need to win back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday to keep their October hopes alive.

In other news, there is an injury update on the newly-acquired Ramon Laureano as he deals with a hairline fracture in his finger. The outfielder has "delusional hope" that he will return later this postseason (if San Diego advances), but knows he must do whatever he can to get back fully healthy, whenever that will be.

Additionally, infielder Luis Arraez spoke on his impending free agency and his desired location. The 28-year-old is one of the best contact hitters in baseball, but his potential offers will all depend on how much that trait is valued around the league.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose Wild Card Game 1, Will Face Elimination on Wednesday

Padres' Ramon Laureano Has Unfortunate Update on Injury, Playoff Status

Padres' Luis Arraez Reveals Where He Wants to Play Next Season Ahead of Free Agency

Padres to Face Surprise Starting Pitcher in Wild Card Game 2 vs Cubs

Padres Reliever Sends Message to Cubs After They Gave Up On Him

Padres Tweets of the Day:

