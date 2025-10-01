Padres' Ramon Laureano Has Unfortunate Update on Injury, Playoff Status
The San Diego Padres didn't start their postseason off on the right foot, dropping the first game of the Wild Card series to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
The Friars dealt with another brutal blow towards the end of the regular season as trade deadline acquisition Ramon Laureano broke his finger with just three games to go until the start of the postseason.
The outfielder is currently wearing a splint on his hand and spoke to The Athletic's Dennis Lin about how he wants to make an improbable return at some point during this long-awaited postseason run to help his new team accomplish the ultimate goal at the end of October.
“I have delusional hope, yes,” Laureano said.
Without elaborating, Laureano wants to heal his hand with said delusion.
“I’m expecting to heal with my delusional goals,” Laureano said.
On a more serious note, Laureano acknowledged that although he is out, he will do whatever he can to get back and contribute as soon as he can. Of course, the Padres would need to advance past the Wild Card round for that to be a possibility.
“Disappointed, but at the end of the day, it’s part of my life,” Laureano said of his injury. “I got to move forward and do the best job that I can to rehab this as quick as possible and heal this. And yeah, just support my teammates, help against the opposition.”
Manager Mike Shildt spoke on the injury to his new outfielder and how he isn't ruling out an October return either.
“Sometimes we come in and talk about, you know, it’s a slight fracture, it’s a hairline fracture,” Shildt said. “(This) is a fracture. So I want to temper expectations. But I also want to keep anything and everything on the table. But wouldn’t expect to see him early in the playoffs, but I would hold out hope for later.”
Laureano finished the regular season hitting .281 with an .855 OPS, adding a career-high 76 RBIs and tying his career best with 24 long balls. His bWAR was also the best of his career, grading out with a score of 3.8 over the course of the regular season.
