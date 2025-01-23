Breaking Down Jurickson Profar’s Fit With Braves And What’s Next for Padres
The Hot Stove was heating up for San Diego Padres free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar as a couple of insiders believed a National League East team should look to sign him.
That's exactly what happened.
On Thursday, Profar reportedly agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves' lineup rivals, if not surpasses, the Padres' in firepower, but that’s not the only reason Profar made sense. A major area of need for them heading into 2025 was corner outfield depth, according to Just Baseball's Caleb Moody.
"If we’re looking for other scenarios in which Profar would have the lineup support and protection around him to thrive, why not look at a team that boasts a lineup with Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna, Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies," Moody wrote before Profar signed.
"Current left fielder Jarred Kelenic posted just an 86 wRC+ and .679 OPS in 449 plate appearances in 2024, while Eli White is currently projected to start the year in right field, according to RosterResource, despite just 59 regular season plate appearances in the last two years," he added.
With a roster stacked with stars and a long-term commitment to contention, Atlanta stood out as an appealing landing spot for any free agent. But with Profar, he instantly upgrades Atlanta's outfield situation and provides even more pop in the lineup.
Profar and the Padres were a perfect pair, as he had performed better in San Diego than anywhere else in his career. However, he'll now be moving on to the NL East.
In 2024, Profar delivered a career-best season with the Padres, posting a .280 batting average and an .839 OPS over 158 games. He tallied 24 home runs, 29 doubles, 85 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a 3.6 WAR, earning his first All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger Award.
Now, he'll look to continue his career resurgence in Atlanta.
As for San Diego, they're forced to head back to free agency to fill their glaring need in the outfield.
Last year, the Padres signed Profar to a one-year, $1 million deal in February.
This year, they'll have to find their next Jurickson Profar.