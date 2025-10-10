Could Padres, Red Sox Revisit Jarren Duran Trade Talks in Offseason?
The San Diego Padres reportedly pursued Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran during their active trade deadline, but eventually settled on Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano to fill the void they had in left field.
The Padres will likely still have Laureano next season due to a $6.5 million club option, but could they still look to bring in one of their top deadline targets, too?
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer certainly thinks so, as he listed Duran to the Padres as a trade which could realistically happen this winter. Rymer believes the Padres could land Duran as well as Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida for reliever Jeremiah Estrada and No. 1 prospect Ethan Salas.
"This feels like the kind of proposal Padres fans won't like, but just think about having Duran, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. from left to right in the outfield," wrote Rymer. "That's about as good as it gets right there.
"As for Yoshida, he's basically a lite version of Luis Arraez in that he makes a ton of contact, albeit with little in the way of walks or extra-base power.
"The Padres can otherwise afford to lose Estrada from a stacked bullpen, and Salas just isn't the prospect he was a couple years ago. He's still only 19, but injuries and consecutive OPSes in the .500s have really derailed his stock."
If this trade were to go through, the Padres would have a similar situation to the Red Sox now, with too many outfielders and not enough spots to put them in. With Duran, Merrill and Tatis manning the outfield, Ramon Laureano, — who had an OPS north of .800 this season — would be relegated to a limited role.
They could use him as a designated hitter, but that would leave the newly-acquired Yoshida to ride the bench.
While the prospect of adding the 2024 All-Star Game MVP is exciting for the Padres, it doesn't make much sense for them given their free agency situation. They are set to lose three starting pitchers, and should focus their attention into rebuilding their rotation during the offseason — especially with their outfield set for at least another season with Laureano.
