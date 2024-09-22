Despite Being Multiple Games Back, Padres Have Full Control Over NL West Race Outcome
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in first place in the National League West race all season but with the San Diego Padres trailing by only three games and a three-game series between the two teams ahead, it is San Diego who holds the power.
The Padres hold the tiebreaker against the Dodgers which means if the two teams finish the regular season with identical records, the Padres would win the division title.
Beginning Tuesday, the Padres will face the Dodgers in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. If they win all seven of their remaining games, they'll secure the division title, regardless of the Dodgers' outcomes in their other matches. The Padres already have the head-to-head tiebreaker, having clinched the season series.
In the NL Wild Card race, the Padres currently lead the New York Mets by three games, with the Mets occupying the last playoff spot. The Atlanta Braves sit two games further back but have three upcoming games against the Mets, adding complexity to the clinching situation.
“We’re not talking about down the road,” veteran Xander Bogaerts said. “What we’ve been talking about down the road is pretty much right there. It’s right in front of us. We’ve got to come in here and take care of business.”
The Padres inched closer to clinching a playoff spot beating the Chicago White Sox on Saturday 3-2.
“Now we want it more than ever,” Tatis said. “We’re pushing no matter what. We know the numbers.”
San Diego has the opportunity to clinch a postseason spot as early as Sunday, needing two more wins against the struggling White Sox along with any combination of two losses from the Braves and/or Mets.
To clarify, the Padres could also secure a spot by splitting the series with the White Sox if both the Braves and Mets lose twice.
“If we want to get to where we ultimately want to get, which is taking that top spot from the Dodgers, we’ve got to win every game,” said Joe Musgrove. “So I think that’s our main focus. Whatever else will fall how it may.”
Musgrove struck out nine over six scoreless innings. He has looked dominant since returning from the injured list. Twelve days ago, he allowed six runs in one inning against the San Francisco Giants, yet he has maintained a 2.05 ERA since his return.
This marks the first time this season that his overall ERA has fallen below 4.00.
“It’s the right time for everybody to start clicking,” Musgrove said.