Dodgers All-Star Admits He Loves Watching Padres Play

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
If you ask the run-of-the-mill San Diego Padres fan about Teoscar Hernandez, you probably won't hear much in the way of positive pleasantries. The occasional compliment may float to the surface.

Should you talk to a die-hard Friars enthusiast, within seconds one would probably realize there's no love lost between themselves and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers slugging outfielder. In fact, the odds are that said Padres fans absolutely detest Hernandez. You'd assume Hernandez would feel the same way about the San Diego faithful given the rivalry between the two clubs that's been revving up year after year.

Well, only half of that statement ironically enough is true — and it's coming from the side that may surprise everyone.

When speaking with fellow Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts in a segment for Bleacher Report, Hernandez admits that he actually enjoys watching the Padres play.

"I know a lot of a fans aren't going to like that, but whatever."

There's always a fascinating dichotomy with sports where the fans of a team naturally assume that their players will hate the dreaded rivalry with the same amount of fervor and passion. It's not always the case — and in this situation, Hernandez appears to have some real respect for the Padres despite the playoff/regular season wars both teams have had with one another.

Of course, on the other hand, San Diego fans likely won't care either way when it comes to Hernandez and his possible adoration of the Padres. San Diego has built a team good enough to reasonably compete for a World Series title.

Standing in the way of that dream is none other than Hernandez's team — and ultimately, Hernandez as well. As one recalls, he was a major factor in last year's thrilling five-game set in the NLDS. Hernandez came up with clutch hit after clutch hit en route to the Dodgers coming from behind to steal the series.

Hernandez may like watching the Padres play now, but that tune may change should he watch Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. launch homers off his pitching staff.

