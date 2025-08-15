Dodgers All-Star Says Padres Rivalry With LA Has 'Grown Into This Beast'
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy spoke about the contrast in styles of play between his team and the San Diego Padres.
“It’s just two contrasting styles that have just grown into this beast," said Muncy. “...When you look at what the Padres have become, it’s a team that plays with very high energy, very high emotion. And they’ve created an atmosphere down there that drives off that. We are almost the opposite. We play on very little emotion. And I just think those two styles contrast very differently. You started seeing that in the games.”
The Padres' emotion and feelings towards the Dodgers are only natural, as LA has sat atop the NL West for the large majority of the last decade, only placing outside of first once in that time. They've also had their fair share of heated postseason series in that time, including three since 2020.
The Dodgers beat the Padres in Game 5 of the NLDS in 2024 and swept the Padres in 2020, though the Padres took a series in four games in 2022.
The Padres have a chance to dethrone the Dodgers this season, as they knocked last season's World Series winners into second after completing a three-game sweep over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday while the Dodgers lost their fourth straight game.
The Padres and Dodgers face off again in a three-game series beginning Friday, and both teams' situations have just added more drama to a rivalry which has already seen plenty of it this season. Both teams hit a combined eight batters in their last three-game matchup, and the benches cleared after Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit the deck after being hit for a second time in the series.
The Padres are on fire heading into their weekend matchup against their division rivals, winning nine of their last 12 games dating back to the trade deadline, when they made three All-Star additions. The Dodgers are on the opposite end of the spectrum, having struggled massively since the beginning of July.
On July 3, the Dodgers led the Padres by nine games, though their lead evaporated in just over a month while they struggled with injuries and underperformances.
The Padres have a rare opportunity to distance themselves from the Dodgers, and could very well take it if the way they've played since the beginning of the month is anything to go off of.
