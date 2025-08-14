Who is Starting for Padres vs Dodgers Following Surprise Michael King Injury?
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King, the scheduled starter for the Friars' series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium this weekend, was placed on the injured list Thursday, leaving the starting slot for Friday's game open.
The Padres called up Randy Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move, which points toward the right-hander potenitally taking the mound in King's place. In the immediate the Padres announced the starter as "to be determined."
Vasquez spent most of his time this season at the MLB level, but was sent down Aug. 3 to make room on the roster for deadline day acquisition Nestor Cortes. Vasquez has made 22 starts so far this season, posting a 3.93 ERA while striking out 55 batters in 107.2 innings. He also started 20 games in 2024, where he had a 4.87 ERA while striking out batters at a slightly higher rate.
He made one start in Triple-A, allowing five runs on five hits in just three innings against the Oklahoma City Comets (the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate).
The Padres had only just got King back, as Friday was set to be his second start since returning from the injured list. He spent two and a half months on the IL with a pinched nerve and made his return Aug. 9 to pitch against the Boston Red Sox.
King didn't look entirely comfortable in his outing, getting through two innings and allowing two runs. His current injury is unrelated to the previous one, and is listed as left knee inflammation by the Padres. His presence on the 15-day injured list means he will miss both series against the Dodgers before the end of the season.
The Padres will hope to continue to play just as well without King, as their series against the Dodgers is going to be their most impactful series of the season. The Padres are in first in the NL West, leading the 2024 World Series winners by a game in the division.
The Dodgers held top spot for a majority of the season and were ahead of the Padres by as many as nine games in July, however, a rough stretch and a red-hot Padres team erased the deficit.
The opening game of the series comes on Friday, as the Friars will look to maintain their lead at the top of the NL West. First pitch comes at 7:10 p.m. PT.
