Padres Manager Provides Ominous Update on Michael King Injury
Michael King does not appear to be nearing a return to the mound for the San Diego Padres.
The right-handed starting pitcher has not progressed past playing light, sporadic catch since sustaining a pinched nerve in his throwing shoulder.
The Padres placed King on the 15-day injured list on May 25 after scratching him from his scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves the day prior.
San Diego said testing showed no structural damage to King’s shoulder. However, the organization has slowed down King’s recovery process, as they assess if the injury will require a different treatment option than rest to heal.
“We're just in a holding pattern to see what it is and the best way to treat it, if there is a better way to treat it outside of just the rest," said Padres manager Mike Shildt, via The Athletic’s Dennis Lin.
When the Padres initially placed King on the IL, they were unsure about the timeline for his return. However, there wasn't much concern as King just slept on his shoulder wrong.
King’s injury was a major blow to the Padres’ rotation, leaving San Diego with just four starters.
The Padres called up right-hander Ryan Bergert on June 3 to add another arm to the rotation while King and Yu Darvish are unavailable to pitch.
Bergert made his MLB debut as a relief pitcher earlier this season before King was on the IL. After debuting on April 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bergert made three more appearances before the Padres optioned him back to Triple-A on May 7.
He started serving as a starting pitcher for Triple-A El Paso after the Padres sent him back, making him the perfect solution to San Diego's depleted rotation.
Since returning to MLB, Bergert has transitioned into a starting pitcher to fill the fifth spot in the Padres' rotation.
Bergert has accrued a 1.74 ERA and thrown six strikeouts to six walks through two starts.
While there is no timeline for when King – a 2024 All-MLB Second-Team selection – will return to the mound, Bergert has picked up the slack in his rookie season with the Padres.
The Padres need their ace back if they want to compete in the loaded NL West, though.
