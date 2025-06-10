Manny Machado Doesn't Know Why Key Player From 2024 Padres Isn't on Team
San Diego padres third baseman Manny Machado talked about the absence of former Padre David Peralta from Major League Baseball when asked about veterans getting phased out of the league more often.
“Honestly, I see it,” said Machado. “I don’t know why. I honestly don’t know why. I guess the game is going younger. I don’t know if it’s for money reasons or … honestly, I have no idea what it is. I mean, we’ve all talked about it. We’ve seen guys who, you know, (David) Peralta … He was a big part of our push last year. And he’s at home. So do I know the answer to it? Why? I don’t know. There could be a number of reasons.”
More news: Padres Linked to $42 Million All-Star Outfielder From NL West Rival in Trade Idea
Peralta spent 2024 with the Padres after they picked him up on a minor league deal in May 2024, and he had an above average season as far as rotation players go. He slashed .267/.335/.415 with a 111 OPS+ through 91 games during the Padres' playoff push. Peralta elected free agency after the 2024 season, and is still without a team.
The Padres sport the third-oldest batting age in MLB during 2025 at 30.3. Machado is one of five regular Padres starters above that age, but you wouldn't be able to tell by watching him play. He leads the Friars in hits with 78 and his entire slash line paces the team as well. Machado hit his 350th MLB home run Thursday, and is closing in on the 2,000 hits mark.
San Diego Padres coach Nick Punto had an explanation for why the game is getting younger.
“It’s hard enough to play in this league as a 21-year-old, let alone try to play here when you’re 35,” Punto said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “That’s just the hard truth. The game keeps getting bigger, faster, stronger, and you just got to keep up.”
More news: Padres' Michael King May Not Be Back Anytime Soon, Per Latest Update
Despite their age, the Padres are keeping up well in a league full of thriving young players. They sit two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and are looking to make a push for the playoffs for the second straight year.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.