Dodgers' Mookie Betts Downplays Upcoming Series vs Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts appeared to downplay the upcoming series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres after LA's fourth consecutive loss.
The Los Angeles Angels took a six-game season sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in franchise history, and in doing so gave the Padres a one-game lead in the NL West. The Padres will face the Dodgers in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium beginning Friday.
The Dodgers led the Padres in the NL West by as many as nine games during July, however the boost the Padres got from an active trade deadline as well as a shaky few weeks to start the second half from the Dodgers brought the Friars back into contention.
"It's big but it kind of is what it is," said Betts. "We can't make it more than what it is. It's another series in August. Obviously we all know its big and x, y and z, but we can't make it that way. We have to just look at it as the same game as today and just play our game and not try and be too high or too low."
The Dodgers currently lead the season series, 5-2, however they have a record of 5-7 since the trade deadline while the Padres have been red hot. The Padres are coming off a sweep of their own, dominating the San Francisco Giants over three games while allowing just three runs.
The Padres' losses to the Dodgers weren't blowouts by any means either, as each loss was by a margin of three or fewer runs. This upcoming series has huge implications for the remainder of the season, and is sure to see its fair share of drama.
The last time the Dodgers and Padres played each other the benches cleared after Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit for the second time in the series, leading to suspensions for both teams' managers as well as Padres closer Robert Suarez, who served two games for plunking Shohei Ohtani later that inning.
The Padres get a rest day Thursday before they travel to Dodger Stadium for the opening game of the series on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
