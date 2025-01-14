Executives Wondering if Padres' Ownership Lawsuit Could Hurt Roki Sasaki Chances
The San Diego Padres have long been a favorite to sign Japanese free agent Roki Sasaki. But, some executives are wondering if the team's ownership issues could be hurting their chances when it comes to signing the international star.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post examined this thought in a recent column.
"The Dodgers and Padres have long been the favorites for superstar Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, but some hopeful execs wonder if turmoil at the top of San Diego’s hierarchy — the widow of late owner Peter Seidler is suing his brothers for control of the team — could hinder San Diego’s chances.
"While this is merely wishful speculation, the Padres have clearly changed gears since Seidler’s untimely death, going from one of baseball’s biggest spenders to its biggest payroll cutter."
More news: Roki Sasaki Mentioned in Padres Lawsuit Over Control of Team
Just one week ago, Sheel Seidler sent shockwaves through the baseball world as she filed a lawsuit accusing two of her late husband's brothers of "fiduciary breaches of trust" and "fraud" in their management of the Seidler Trusts, which oversee the Padres.
Peter Seidler's widow shared a statement on X last week describing the lawsuit as “a last resort” taken “to protect my family and uphold Peter’s legacy.”
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Seidler Trusts provided a statement refuting the claims hours after Sheel Seidler posted his statement.
“The complaint filed by Sheel Seidler, the widow of Peter Seidler, is entirely without merit. Peter had a clear estate plan. The plan specifically named three of his nine siblings, with whom he had worked closely for many decades, as successor trustees of his trust and Peter himself prohibited Sheel from ever serving as trustee. The trustee is exclusively responsible for designating the San Diego Padres’ next Control Person.
"In 2020 in connection with Peter’s appointment as Control Person, Sheel agreed in a sworn document that she had no right to be or to designate the Control Person and that she would not interfere with the designated Control Person. She also stated in May 2024 that John Seidler, Peter’s eldest brother, would be the best Control Person for the Padres. The Padres have already filed an application to Major League Baseball to appoint John.
"A lifelong baseball fan, seasoned business executive and current minority owner, John has the right experience and shares Peter’s vision for the Padres: ensure there is a consistently competitive team on the field and a best-in-class fan experience, with the goal of bringing championship caliber baseball to San Diego. Planning for the 2025 season is well underway, and we look forward to pursuing the franchise’s first World Series title.”
The Padres are one of three finalists for Sasaki, who must make a decision before Jan. 23. While it's unknown if the ownership infighting will affect his decision, it definitely can't help the Padres as they look to sign the prize of this year's free agent class.