Roki Sasaki Mentioned in Padres Lawsuit Over Control of Team
Roki Sasaki has not signed with a Major League Baseball club yet, but he has already been mentioned in a lawsuit involving one.
Sheel Seidler, the widow of former Padres owner Peter Seidler has filed a lawsuit against his two brothers, seeking control of the team.
In a Texas probate court filing on Monday, Sheel Seidler alleged that Matthew and Robert Seidler have "irreconcilable conflicts of interest" in their roles as trustees and executors of Peter Seidler's estate. She also accused them of attempting to purchase trust assets at "far-below market prices" for their own benefit.
The lawsuit also mentioned Sasaki.
“For instance, a recent column in the San Diego Union-Tribune underscored Sheel’s critical role in successfully recruiting players, opining that Sheel Seidler, the former chairman’s wife, should be part of the Padres team that tries to woo Roki Sasaki.”
Sasaki and the Padres have been linked since the Chiba Lotte Marines posted him for Major League Baseball clubs in early December. This can't be a good thing when it comes to the Padres trying to sign the Japanese free agent.
But maybe the Peter Seidler Trust can save it as a spokesperson provided a statement that denies the widow's claims.
“The complaint filed by Sheel Seidler, the widow of Peter Seidler, is entirely without merit,” it read.
“Peter had a clear estate plan. The plan specifically named three of his nine siblings, with whom he had worked closely for many decades, as successor trustees of his trust and Peter himself prohibited Sheel from ever serving as trustee. The trustee is exclusively responsible for designating the San Diego Padres’ next Control Person. In 2020, in connection with Peter’s appointment as Control Person, Sheel agreed in a sworn document that she had no right to be or to designate the Control Person and that she would not interfere with the designated Control Person. She also stated in May 2024 that John Seidler, Peter’s eldest brother, would be the best Control Person for the Padres. The Padres have already filed an application to Major League Baseball to appoint John.
“A lifelong baseball fan, seasoned business executive and current minority owner, John has the right experience and shares Peter’s vision for the Padres: ensure there is a consistently competitive team on the field and a best-in-class fan experience, with the goal of bringing championship caliber baseball to San Diego. Planning for the 2025 season is well underway, and we look forward to pursuing the franchise’s first World Series title.”