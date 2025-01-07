Peter Seidler Trust Spokesperson Denies Wife’s Allegations in Padres Ownership Lawsuit
Sheel Seidler, widow of former Padres chairman Peter Seidler, is challenging control of the San Diego Padres franchise.
On Monday, she filed a lawsuit accusing two of Peter's brothers of "fiduciary breaches of trust" and "fraud" in their management of the Seidler Trusts, which oversee the Padres. The suit aims to overturn the appointment of John Seidler, Peter's eldest brother, as the team’s control person last month.
Sportico was the first to report about the lawsuit which was filed in Texas, where Peter and Sheel Seidler had their residence.
More news: Peter Seidler’s Widow Suing Family for Control of Padres in Shocking Turn of Events
The lawsuit hints that Matt and Robert Seidler’s actions to block Sheel Seidler from becoming the team’s control person may be tied to “efforts to sell and potentially relocate the team.” While speculation about a potential sale has circulated within league circles over the past year, multiple MLB sources stated Monday that relocation is highly unlikely.
A spokesman for the Seidler Trusts provided a statement Monday afternoon:
“The complaint filed by Sheel Seidler, the widow of Peter Seidler, is entirely without merit. Peter had a clear estate plan. The plan specifically named three of his nine siblings, with whom he had worked closely for many decades, as successor trustees of his trust and Peter himself prohibited Sheel from ever serving as trustee. The trustee is exclusively responsible for designating the San Diego Padres’ next Control Person. In 2020 in connection with Peter’s appointment as Control Person, Sheel agreed in a sworn document that she had no right to be or to designate the Control Person and that she would not interfere with the designated Control Person. She also stated in May 2024 that John Seidler, Peter’s eldest brother, would be the best Control Person for the Padres. The Padres have already filed an application to Major League Baseball to appoint John.
"A lifelong baseball fan, seasoned business executive and current minority owner, John has the right experience and shares Peter’s vision for the Padres: ensure there is a consistently competitive team on the field and a best-in-class fan experience, with the goal of bringing championship caliber baseball to San Diego. Planning for the 2025 season is well underway, and we look forward to pursuing the franchise’s first World Series title.”
Sheel Seidler shared a statement on X on Monday, describing the lawsuit as “a last resort” taken “to protect my family and uphold Peter’s legacy.”