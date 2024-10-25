Fernando Tatis, Jackson Merrill Unlikely to Return to Shortstop for Padres
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller opened up to the media the day after the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League pennant and while his mood was somber, he was optimistic about next season.
"Obviously," Preller said during a brief opening statement, "we wish we were still playing baseball."
The Padres lost to the Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, and there is a gut feeling that if San Diego hung on then it would be the Padres facing the New York Yankees for a World Series matchup instead of the National Leagues West rivals.
But, the season is over and the focus turns toward 2025 where Preller is having to figure out his shortstop situation after Ha-Seong Kim had season-ending surgery on his shoulder labrum.
Lucky for him, the Padres roster is full of shortstops.
"We'll obviously start the year with a shortstop," Preller said. "So we'll figure it out."
Two former shortstops on the roster have become elite outfielders — Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. They would welcome a return to the infield, but Preller doesn't think that is in the cards.
"They'd probably love that possibility," Preller said. "They always joke around — 'Whatever's needed.' The great part of those guys is they're talented athletes, they can play different spots. ... But Tati winning the Platinum [Glove] two years ago, and Jackson doing a tremendous job in center field this year, we know that they're really good at what they do in the outfield."
Kim's surgery will likely have him sidelined for a few months to begin the season but the infielder and the Padres hold a mutual option worth $10 million for 2025, which Kim seems likely to decline.
"He's a really talented and valuable player," Preller said. "From our standpoint, we'd love to bring him back. We've just got to get into [the offseason], see where that leaves us."
Kim is an elite defender and won a Gold Glove in 2023. Demand for his talent will be high if he declines the option.
If he doesn't return, the Padres will be without a shortstop and will likely turn to Xander Bogaerts who finished the season there filling in for the injured Kim.
Bogaerts wasn't bad but after spending the entire season at second base but his transition wasn't as smooth as the Padres hoped. However, if he enters spring training knowing that he is the shortstop, next season could go a lot smoother.