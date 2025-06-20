Fernando Tatis Remains In Padres Lineup After Being Hit by Pitch Thursday
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will be in the lineup for the series opener against the Kansas City Royals Friday.
“The candle worked," manager Mike Shildt said. “No fractures or anything."
The 26-year-old was seen walking through the clubhouse without his hand or wrist being wrapped, but there was major suspense since Thursday night's brawl.
Tatis was hit by a pitch from a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher three times in the last nine days. The final plunking was by far the worst as the Padres star was forced to exit the game.
Tatis had a clear message for the Dodgers following Thursday's 5-3 win in Los Angeles.
“Just clean it up,” Tatis said.
He added: "I come over here to play baseball, and that’s all my intention to do on the field. But all the other crap, we don’t have time. If you can’t control it, you make a better attack approach.”
Tatis has been hit by a pitch six times at Dodger Stadium throughout his career, and the resounding message from the Padres was enough is enough.
On Thursday night, Shildt said the X-rays on Tatis' hand came back inconclusive and he was set to get further imaging done Friday.
Manny Machado issued a warning to the defending champions regarding the results of Tatis' CT Scan and MRI.
“Let’s just hope the CT scan comes back negative,” Machado said. “They gotta pray it comes back negative tomorrow.”
He added: “They need to set a little candle up for Tati tomorrow and hope that everything comes back negative.”
As Shildt said Friday, it appears the candle worked as Tatis returns to the lineup after leaving the rivalry matchup in the ninth inning Thursday.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.